Har Ghar Jal: U.P. govt deploying over 1L men trained in plumbing in villages

After providing tap water connection to 1.5 crore rural households in the state as part of the Har Ghar Jal Yojana under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Uttar Pradesh government has reportedly turned its focus on resolving plumbing issues in villages. At each gram panchayat, two youths have been trained in plumbing and deployed in their native villages so that they can offer their services readily. The plumbers will ensure regular supply of clean drinking water to each household, an official said. (Sourced)

Named ‘Orange Force’, plumbers, dressed in orange-coloured suits, will be deployed in villages that were covered in the scheme, to fix plumbing problems at households with water tap connections. “The state government wants to ensure that villagers don’t wait for plumbers. Instead, they will get immediate help from Orange Force,” said a government official aware of the development.

At each gram panchayat, two youths have been trained in plumbing and deployed in their native villages so that they can offer their services readily. The plumbers will ensure the regular supply of clean drinking water to each household, the official added.

Under the Jal Jivan Mission scheme, 1.16 lakh youths have been reportedly trained and deployed in their respective villages. They’ve been given toolkits. Each toolkit comprises a hexa frame, pump pillar, hammer, chisel and adhesive tape. They have been trained in the installation, repair, cutting and threading of sanitary fixtures, and in the repair of defunct pipelines. Through the initiative, the youths will also get a regular income.

Principal secretary of the Namami Gange and rural water supply department Anurag Srivastava directed companies working with the Jal Jivan Mission to deploy the trained men as plumbers and ensure their employment.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh said plumbers deployed in villages would ensure that villagers did not face any problems in getting clean drinking water and that all issues were resolved immediately. “We are planning to ensure a minimum assured income for plumbers,” he noted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON