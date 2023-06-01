U.P. to set up plastic processing park in YEIDA

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to develop plastic processing parks in the state. One such park will be developed in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). More than 20 investors have proposed to invest in the park. (Pic for representation)

An official press release said the YEIDA board had approved the proposal and the planning department was working on the outline of the park. It said work on the project would start after the approval and the process of setting up industries would be accelerated.

It is noteworthy that the Yogi government has a plan to set up a plastic park on the lines of medical device park, toy park, textile park, leather park, and electronic park in UP.

Units for processing, manufacturing and other related technology of plastic products will be set up in the plastic park, which will meet the plastic needs of not only Uttar Pradesh, but also the country and the world.

As per the information received, hundreds of plastic units will be set up in an area of 100 acres. The All India Plastic Industries Association has already presented a proposal in this regard, according to the press release.

The plastic processing park will be developed in Sector 10 of YEIDA. More than 20 investors have proposed to invest in the park.

The YEIDA has sought detailed project reports from these investors. In future, numerous plastics industries will establish their facilities in this park which will provide employment opportunities for local youths.

The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) is also ready to establish a testing laboratory on 5 acres of land for research and recycling of plastics in this park. On the other hand, more than 100 plastic units are likely to be set up in the proposed plastic park in Gorakhpur.