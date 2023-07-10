U.P. governor, CM congratulate shuttler Lakshya Sen on winning Canada Open

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen on winning the men’s singles title at Canada Open-2023. This historic achievement of Sen has made everyone proud, said the governor in her message. (HT file)

In her congratulatory message, the governor said, “This historic achievement of Sen has made everyone proud.” She wished him a bright future and said this process of glorious victory should continue and Sen should continue to carry the national flag high in the sporting event.

The chief minister in his official twitter handle said, “Hearty congratulations to badminton player Lakshya Sen for raising India’s honour on the global stage by winning the prestigious Canada Open2023. We are proud of your historic achievement. May this process of glorious victory continue and your future be bright! Jai Hind!” Sen achieved the feat by defeating China’s Li Shi Feng on Sunday (July 9).