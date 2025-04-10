Uttar Pradesh has been a sacred land of Jain Tirthankaras: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has been a sacred land of Jain Tirthankaras, with Ayodhya alone being the birthplace of five and Kashi of one, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event on the occasion of Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

He was addressing a gathering on Navkar Mahamantra Divas in Lucknow where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live address from Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi was also screened on the occasion.

“Lord Rishabhdev—the first Tirthankara and king of Ayodhya—was born here, and the teachings of spirituality and meditation spread from this very soil,” the chief minister said.

The event was organised by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO). The Navkar Mahamantra is the most revered and universal chant in Jainism

The chief minister also referred to the message delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing from Vigyan Bhavan. He highlighted the nine resolutions shared by the Prime Minister to integrate the Navkar Mahamantra into daily life and urged everyone to adopt them in spirit and practice.

Extending greetings on Lord Mahavir Jayanti, the chief minister encouraged people to spread the core values of Jainism—non-violence and compassion. Regarding the significance of the Navkar Mahamantra, he stated that it serves as a path to liberation from the threefold sufferings—physical, divine, and spiritual.

“When individuals align themselves with the spirit of spiritual discipline, self-purification, and service to others, they elevate their lives and inspire society and the world at large,” he said.

He emphasised that the lives of all 24 Tirthankaras were devoted to the welfare of humanity.

“Their teachings and spiritual practices set a timeless example of righteous living. These principles of Jainism continue to hold deep relevance even today. Every Indian should draw inspiration from them and integrate them into their daily lives,” he said.

The chief minister lauded the magnificence of the Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas, noting that this event marks the first time Jainism’s teachings have been celebrated globally.

He expressed confidence that this initiative would serve as a beacon of inspiration for all.