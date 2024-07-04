Uttar Pradesh inks deal to hold MotoGP event at Greater Noida for 5 years

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday took a giant leap forward in the global sporting arena with the state government’s agency Invest UP signing an agreement with Dorna Sports S.L. to hold the MotoGP race event for the next five years in the state. The MotoGP motorcycle races will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. (SOURCED)

Those aware of the development said the agreement paves the way to hold the MotoGP event again and a separate agency/company will be selected through transparent bidding to hold the event every year at Greater Noida from 2025 onwards.

The MotoGP motorcycle races will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, according to a press release.

Last year, the MotoGP race was organised at the same venue in September.

Through strategic collaboration with Dorna, Uttar Pradesh aims to seamlessly execute each MotoGP event, thereby cementing its reputation as a global sports hub, said the press release.

It said the agreement solidifies Uttar Pradesh as the ultimate destination for premier sports events, guaranteeing the annual hosting of the prestigious MotoGP event.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, who also holds charge as infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC), signed the agreement on behalf of Invest UP, while Carmelo Ezpeleta inked the agreement for Dorna Sports S.L.

“This agreement underscores Uttar Pradesh’s unwavering commitment to sports promotion and attracting substantial investments,” said an officer.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also constituted a high level executive committee to supervise the entire MotoGP event. Chief secretary and IIDC Manoj Kumar Singh will head the committee that will include the CEOs of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authority as its members. The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar and the chief sporting officer of Dorna Sports will also be the member of the committee.

An organising committee will also be set up to support the high-level executive committee. The representatives of industrial development authorities and local administration, chief sporting officer of Dorna Sports and a few noted investors in the state will also be its members. Invest UP will hire a promoter for promotion and execution of the event through a global competitive bidding tender.

“Bringing MotoGP to Uttar Pradesh not only elevates our state on the global sports stage but also catalyzes substantial economic growth across tourism, hospitality, and associated sectors. This event will magnetise visitors worldwide, spotlighting Uttar Pradesh’s prowess in hosting world-class sporting extravaganzas,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, according to the press release.