Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections from five constituencies on January 30

The biennial election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from three graduate constituencies and two teachers’ constituencies will be held on January 30, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday. The counting of votes will be done on February 2.

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said the terms of five members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from graduate and teachers constituencies will expire on February 12, 2023.

These members include Devendra Pratap Singh (Gorakhpur-Faizabad graduate constituency), Arun Pathak (Kanpur graduate constituency), Jai Pal Singh Vyast ( Bareilly-Moradabad graduate constituency), Suresh Kumar Tripathi (Allahabad-Jhansi teachers’ constituency) and Rajbahadur Singh Chandel (Kanpur teachers’ constituency)

The notification for the election will be issued on January 5, 2023. January 12 is the last date for the filing of the nomination papers. Scrutiny will be done on January 13. The last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers is January 16.