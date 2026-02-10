Uttar Pradesh likely to launch its own livestock insurance scheme

Citing limited coverage under the existing central livestock insurance framework, Uttar Pradesh is set to launch its own state livestock insurance scheme. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The animal husbandry department has sought a likely allocation of ₹287 crore for the new scheme in the state budget to be tabled on February 11, officials said.

The move aims to bring all categories of livestock, barring poultry, under insurance cover, a goal that remains difficult under the Centre’s demand-driven scheme.

“While UP has over 6 crore livestock population, the largest in the country, under the Central government’s scheme only around 6 lakh animals are able to get insurance coverage,” a senior official said.

“To overcome this limitation, the state government is all set to announce its own insurance scheme to extend insurance coverage to all the eligible animals,” the official added.

The Livestock Insurance Scheme is a government-supported or private insurance policy that protects farmers and cattle rearers against financial losses caused by the death or permanent disability of their animals due to diseases, accidents, or natural calamities. It acts as a safety net for rural livelihoods, often offering subsidised premiums for cattle, sheep, goats, and other livestock.

According to the Union government, a total of 21.01 lakh livestock have been insured across the country in the current financial year under the Livestock Insurance activity of the National Livestock Mission (NLM). The scheme operates on a demand-driven basis, with states required to submit proposals. However, not all livestock are eligible for coverage under the existing framework.

Alongside this, the state government is also planning to roll out a Uttar Pradesh State Livestock Mission, designed as an umbrella programme on the lines of the National Livestock Mission. For this initiative, the department has sought a budgetary provision of around ₹216 crore.

Officials said the proposed state mission would integrate livestock development, insurance, productivity enhancement and farmer support programmes under a single framework, allowing greater flexibility in implementation and funding.

“All existing schemes for rearing cattle, goats, sheep etc will be brought under the proposed state mission,” the official said.