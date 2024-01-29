Uttar Pradesh to expect light rains on January 31, fog continues to affect lives: Met dept

Due to western disturbances, some parts of western Uttar Pradesh will experience light rain on January 31, while there will be no respite from fog during morning and night hours in the coming days. In most places, there is expected to be sunshine after 10 am, informed an IMD official on Sunday. People enjoying the weather at Marine Drive in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The forecast for Lucknow is dense fog during morning hours and a partly cloudy sky later. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 19 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively. The state forecast weather is most likely dry over the state.

The meteorological department has issued a warning of dense to very dense fog very likely at a few places over the state. Cold day to severe cold days are very likely at isolated places over the state, the official added.

Gorakhpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 5.2 degrees Celsius. Kanpur City 5.8, Meerut 5.4, Bijnor 5.5, Aligarh and Orai 6.4, Ayodhya Dham 6.5, Sonbhadra and Prayagraj 7.4 degree Celsius, respectively.

In several cities in U.P, day temperature stayed nine degrees below normal.

Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest day temperature at 11.6 degrees Celsius and it was 9.2 degrees Celsius below normal. Shahjahanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri were at 12 degrees Celsius and it was 9.7 degrees below normal.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was 18.2 degrees Celsius, which was 5.5 degrees Celsius below normal and the minimum temperature was 8 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature was above normal in three cities. Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 24.6 and Orai 23.6 degrees Celsius.

Problems for commuters

Cold waves and fog are causing problems for commuters. People returning late at night from their workplace or some events said a thick layer of fog descends around midnight and it keeps getting worse as the night progresses.

“While driving back from a wedding at Anandi Resorts on Faizabad Road at midnight, we faced difficulties and struggled to make our way to Charbagh,” said Deepak Agarwal, a resident of Maqboolganj.