Uzbek gang leader in Lucknow ran racket using forged Indian IDs: Police

A foreign national from Uzbekistan, identified as Lola Kayumova, who allegedly brought several Uzbek women to India, is at the centre of a police investigation in Lucknow after being found in possession of forged Indian identity documents, including an Aadhaar card and a driving license issued using a local address. Despite her passport expiring in September 2023, she continued to stay in the country, prompting a deeper probe into how official documents were issued in her name, police said on Tuesday. Gang leader, her alleged partner and doctor still absconding. Police probe deepens into Lucknow-based network aiding illegal stay (Sourced)

The case surfaced following a raid on Flat No. 104, Omaxe R-1 Orchid in Golf City, where two Uzbek women, Holida and Nilofar, were found living illegally. Both are now being processed for deportation, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South Nipun Aggarwal confirmed.

Kayumova’s Aadhaar card carries a birthdate of September 9, 1976, while her driving license was issued on June 11, 2025. Police said both documents listed her address as being in Lucknow and mentioned ‘Janak Pratap Singh’ as her father, a name now under verification, a senior officer privy to the case said.

“The role of Dr Vivek Gupta is under scrutiny. He is among the two named in the FIR lodged after the raid,” a senior police officer said. The second person named is Trijin Raj alias Arjun Rana, believed to be her partner.

According to Central DCP Ashish Srivastava, who is currently in charge of Lucknow Police’s Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), confirmed that searches are underway for Kayumova, Rana and Dr Vivek.

Police are now looking into how Kayumova continued her stay in India despite the expiry of her travel documents and are probing if more foreign nationals were brought in through similar means. “Such a racket cannot operate without local assistance. We are identifying everyone involved,” another officer added.