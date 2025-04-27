Varanasi boy’s murder: Sirathu MLA, supporters booked for staging dharna sans permission

A case has been registered against Apna Dal (K) leader and Sirathu (in Kaushambi district) MLA Pallavi Patel and dozens of her supporters for staging a dharna without permission, hindering government work and blocking roads in Varanasi on Saturday, said a police officer. Apna Dal (K) leader and Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel during a protest in Varanasi on April 26. (HT photo)

Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi zone, Gaurav Bansal told the media that the Patel had not taken permission for the dharna staged earlier in the day in protest against the alleged murder of a Class 12 student in Khushhal Nagar area under Shivpur police station here on Tuesday (April 22).

Patel, who became an MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket, started the dharna when her party workers and she were allegedly stopped by police at Gurudham intersection around 150 metres from the local public relations office of PM Narendra Modi.

This happened when they were going to submit a memorandum pertaining to the incident, demanding action against the accused in the matter.

Patel was informed by the administration that she can go to the collectorate and submit the memorandum to the higher officials. She was also informed that there is no permission for staging a dharna anywhere near the public relations office of the PM here.

Instead, Shastri Ghat is the designated place for staging dharna. Therefore, a case was registered against the MLA and her supporters. On being asked about the MLA’s allegation that a cop misbehaved with her, the DCP termed it baseless.

On Tuesday, Hemant Kumar Singh, 18, was allegedly shot dead in a room within the parking compound. Police recovered a .32 bore licensed pistol, a shell, a cartridge, a magazine and a cold drink bottle with a glass from the crime scene.

According to police, Ravi Singh, the assistant director of Gyandeep English School, has been arrested in connection with the murder. Hemant, the son of advocate Kailash Chandra Verma and a resident of Marui village under Sindhaura police station, was living with his uncle, retired medical officer Dr CP Verma, in Parmanandpur.