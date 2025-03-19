Menu Explore
Varanasi jail superintendent transferred amid harassment allegations

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 19, 2025 08:29 PM IST

Dr Umesh has been appointed as superintendent of Sonbhadra district jail, while his Sonbhadra counterpart, Saurabh Srivastava, will take charge as superintendent of Varanasi district jail.

Varanasi district jail superintendent Dr Umesh Kumar Singh was transferred to Sonbhadra district jail on Tuesday after deputy jailer Meena Kanaujia accused him of harassment and misconduct. The transfer was ordered by PV Ramashastry, director general of the department of prisons administration and reforms.

A three-member committee, led by Naini Central Jail Superintendent Amita Dubey, has been tasked with investigating the matter.
A three-member committee, led by Naini Central Jail Superintendent Amita Dubey, has been tasked with investigating the matter. (Sourced)

Dr Umesh has been appointed as superintendent of Sonbhadra district jail, while his Sonbhadra counterpart, Saurabh Srivastava, will take charge as superintendent of Varanasi district jail.

Deputy jailer Meena Kanaujia on Saturday alleged that Dr Umesh had been harassing her for the past year and claimed that she felt threatened. In a letter to senior officials, she urged the government to take action. Following the complaint, Kanaujia was transferred to Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj.

A three-member committee, led by Naini Central Jail Superintendent Amita Dubey, has been tasked with investigating the matter. A senior official stated that the committee will record statements and submit a report within a week.

Kanaujia, deputy jailer Ratna Priya, and pharmacist Anand Mohan Mishra have been summoned to the headquarters on March 20 to provide their statements.

Follow Us On