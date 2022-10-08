Varanasi Vande Bharat Express suffers snag; passengers shifted to another train

The New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train, touted as India's fastest, developed a technical glitch on Saturday resulting in a delay. The train rake with number- 22436 - suffered a failure due to a bearing defect in the traction motor of C8 coach between Dankaur and Wair stations of the north central railway(NCR).

The bearing jam was rectified with the assistance of the NCR team. However, due to the development of a flat tyre of 80 mm, the train moved at a restricted speed of 20 kmph up to Khurja station where the replacement rake which departed from the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) at 10:45am was present. Passengers travelling on the train were shifted to another rake sent from Delhi for their onward journey at Khurja station.

A joint team of six officers of northern railways (NR) and NCR headed by the additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) OP Delhi reached the site to monitor the situation and assist in transhipment. A detailed investigation of the failure will be done after taking the rake back to the maintenance depot. According to inputs, passengers have been shifted successfully and the replacement rake departed from Khurja station at 12:57pm.

This incident comes after the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express train on Friday hit a cow near Anand in Gujarat while on its way to Mumbai. The incident took place at 3.49pm between Kanjari and Anand stations, about 433 km from Mumbai, said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway.

On Thursday, four buffaloes were killed after being hit by the train on its way to Gandhinagar from Mumbai between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations. Its nose panel had to be replaced overnight due to the damage. The nose panel on the other end suffered a dent in Friday's incident.

