Vedic rituals that began 108 days before bhoomi pujan to end today

Having been performed for almost three years and eight months, Vedic rituals that began on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya 108 days before the bhoomi pujan of Ram temple on August 5, 2020 will end on Makar Sankranti on Monday, a day before the weeklong Pran Pratishtha programme of Ram Lalla starts. An artist gives final touches to a Lord Ram statue at Sant Shree Namdeo Maharaj Math, ahead of the Jan. 22's consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, in Nagpur, Sunday. (PTI)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had started these Vedic rituals along with recital of the Vedas for the successful completion of the Ram temple and the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the bhoomi pujan.

“Recital of Vedas and shlokas for successful construction of Ram Mandir and Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla was the main objective of this continuous ritual at Ram Janmabhoomi,” a Trust member said.

“Now, when the weeklong consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla starts on Tuesday (January 16), the ongoing Vedic rituals at the Ram Janmabhoomi campus will end on Makar Sankranti,” the Trust member further said.

The Trust had engaged priests from several states for performing these rituals.

“On a rotational basis, a team of priests used to perform rituals for a fortnight. Thereafter, a new team of priests used to take over. These rituals were performed till the evening hours and not during the night,” the Trust member said.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will conclude on January 22 with the Prime Minister performing the last ritual by opening the eyes of the deity with a matchstick-size golden stick.

From the next day (January 23), the Ram temple will be opened for devotees. However, the Trust has requested people to come to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla after January 26.

The Trust will also prepare a schedule for devotees of other states who want to come to Ayodhya in large groups to visit the Ram temple.