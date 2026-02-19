Veteran umpire Manik Gupta dies after bee attack during junior league cricket match in Shuklaganj, Unnao

Kanpur: A 65-year-old cricket umpire died after a swarm of bees attacked players and officials during a junior league match at Rahul Sapru ground in Shuklaganj, Unnao, on Wednesday. Six others were injured. The Rahul Sapru ground in Shuklaganj (Unnao) where the incident took place; (inset) file photo of Manik Gupta and the beehive (Sourced photos)

Manik Gupta, a long-time member of the Kanpur Cricket Association’s umpiring panel, had just officiated an under-13 match and was waiting near an adjacent field when the bees descended, stinging players and officials. Amid the chaos, Gupta tried to run but collapsed and was stung repeatedly before being rescued.

He was rushed to clinics in Shuklaganj and later referred to LLR Hospital in Kanpur, where doctors declared him brought dead. The family declined a post-mortem.

