Viral Mujra video at city nightclub - Excise dept wakes up to take action: cancels licence, seals bar

A video, allegedly from a nightclub in Lucknow, with a woman performing Mujra, while men consume liquor, sitting on the ground, has gone viral on social media.

The video is said to be from a popular nightclub in one of the most popular party buildings in the Vibhuti Khand area.

The viral video has raised many eyebrows as it created a stir among netizens who posted about the video on social media. “Dancing amidst the overflowing glass. This is not a film scene, but the scene from the same famous Summit Building of Lucknow!,” wrote several X users in different ways.

In the 33-second undated video, the entire scene resembles a film set where a woman in a red costume is seen dancing to a song from the film Sharaabi, while the men on the other side are sitting on a white carpet consuming liquor.

A post about the Mujra night was also made by the club on their social media handles including Instagram and Facebook.

When asked about the incident, SHO, Vibhuti Khand, Sunil Kumar Singh, said that he had not seen the video yet. “If they were drinking liquor then they have the licence for it. Based on the video and its obscenity, action will be taken,” he added.