Videography row: Groups raise slogans outside Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex, removed by police

Tense scenes were witnessed outside Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex on Friday as members of Muslim and Hindu communities indulged in counter-sloganeering even as a team arrived at the site to carry out a survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, as ordered by a court last month.

“When any procession is held, people get curious to participate. This is why the crowd is there, no other matter is involved. People who disobey court orders should prove whether they are Indians, or from other nations,” said Brij Bhushan Ojha, trustee of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Abhay Yadav, lawyer of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the Gyanvapi Mosque, said, “There are many things not ordered by the court, being established that way. The court ordered that as per the case filed, only an ordinary commission should be conducted, i.e, note whatever is seen, and submit the report to the court.”

According to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan, a group of about 50 people, who were against the survey, raised slogans against the advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar-led team as it arrived to carry out the inspection. This resulted in counter-sloganeering from those in favour of the survey.

As the situation started turning tense, prominent persons from both sides, along with police, intervened, and people indulging in sloganeering were removed from the spot. The current situation, according to the police, is peaceful.

The Anjuman Intzamia Masajid Committee had already announced its opposition to the proceedings. Its lawyers, however, said though they will obey the law, they would complain if anything, which is against the rule, is done.

On April 26, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, ordered videography of the Shringar Gauri Sthal, which is situated inside the complex, after Eid, which fell on April 3. It also asked the advocate commissioner to present its report on May 10, the next date of hearing.

Videography began at 3pm and is likely to conclude by 6pm. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident.

