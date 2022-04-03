Visiting hours increased at Ayodhya’s makeshift Ram Mandir

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Sunday increased visiting hours of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya for devotees by three hours in view of large number of devotees turning up at the makeshift temple.

According to the Trust, one-and-half-hours each in morning and evening shifts have been increased. Now, doors of the Ram Janmabhoomi will remain open for devotees from 6am till 11.30am and thereafter from 2pm till 7.30pm.

According to Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust, footfall of devotees has increased after the start of Navratri festival on April 2. “For their convenience, the Trust has decided to increase visiting hours for the devotees,” Mishra added.

In another decision, the Trust started distributing “bhog” (prasad) of Ram Mandir to devotees from Sunday. The “prasad” is first offered to Ram Lalla in morning and then it is distributed to devotees.

