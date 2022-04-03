Visiting hours increased at Ayodhya’s makeshift Ram Mandir
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Sunday increased visiting hours of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya for devotees by three hours in view of large number of devotees turning up at the makeshift temple.
According to the Trust, one-and-half-hours each in morning and evening shifts have been increased. Now, doors of the Ram Janmabhoomi will remain open for devotees from 6am till 11.30am and thereafter from 2pm till 7.30pm.
According to Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust, footfall of devotees has increased after the start of Navratri festival on April 2. “For their convenience, the Trust has decided to increase visiting hours for the devotees,” Mishra added.
In another decision, the Trust started distributing “bhog” (prasad) of Ram Mandir to devotees from Sunday. The “prasad” is first offered to Ram Lalla in morning and then it is distributed to devotees.
-
‘Voluntary masking should be the way forward’
Mumbai Maharashtra has dropped its mask mandate. We welcome it, and not because we don't believe in masks. We believe that mandatory masking, especially in open spaces, does little to prevent spread. There are several reasons to believe this. Most people wear cloth masks as they are relatively comfortable to use. Crowded indoor spaces, where masking is likely to be most useful, were often exempt. Voluntary masking should be the way forward.
-
After CP’s instructions, FIRs almost double in city
Mumbai The number of first information reports (FIRs) registered in the city has almost doubled after police commissioner Sanjay Pandey instructed cops to stop turning away citizens with minor complaints and register FIRs. The data obtained by Hindustan Times from the Mumbai police showed that in January and February this year, all the 99 police stations in the city had registered 3,878 and 4,602 FIRs, respectively, whereas in March, the number went up to 8,028.
-
Cops to be felicitated every fortnight for fitness, functioning & grooming
PRAYAGRAJ: Policemen who wear clean uniforms, maintain their health and display good behaviour towards people will now be felicitated by the SSP every fortnight. The cops will be selected on five parameters which will include good uniform, good fitness and good behaviour, among others. Cops who do well, including constables, head constables, woman cops and sub-inspectors will be felicitated every 15 days in a bid to motivate other cops,” SSP Ajay Kumar said.
-
No water cuts planned in Pune, dams well stocked
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has not planned any water cuts in the coming days as the four dams which provide water to Pune city have adequate stock. “The PMC has not planned any water cuts right now as there is enough water stock in all four dams-Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadkwasla and Temghar,” said head of water department PMC, Aniruddha Pawaskar.
-
Sahakarnagar police nab two youths in connection with threatening social media videos
PUNE The Sahakarnagar police on Sunday, took action against hooligans, after videos of youths from Dhankawadi and Balajinagar areas, openly showing sharp weapons and threatening local residents went viral on the social media. This sparked outrage among citizens. The police have detained two men and a search to arrest others was in progress.
