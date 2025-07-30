Vrindavan Yojna Sector-8: LMC fines pvt agency 1 lakh for poor waste management

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has fined a private sanitation agency ₹1 lakh for serious lapses in cleanliness and garbage management in Vrindavan Yojna Sector-8 area of the state capital. The penalty came after a surprise inspection by the zonal officer on Wednesday. Vrindavan Yojna in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

During the inspection in Zone-8, officials found that sanitation workers were irregular in sweeping and garbage collection. Many workers were not in uniform, and the area lacked the mandatory blue and white dustbins, leading to scattered garbage along roads and residential pockets.

During Wednesday’s inspection, two truckloads of garbage were found dumped in the area.

Residents alleged that the door-to-door garbage collection vehicle visits only on alternate days and fails to collect dry and wet waste separately violating municipal waste segregation rules.

Taking serious note of the situation, the LMC fined the private agency ₹1 lakh which is responsible for door-to-door waste collection in three zones of LMC for negligence and compromising public hygiene. Authorities warned that further violations could lead to stricter punitive actions and held the agency fully accountable for any future lapses.

Additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao, who supervised the inspection drive, said more surprise checks will follow in different zones to ensure compliance and penalise those failing to meet sanitation standards.

Similarly, in Zone-5, a surprise inspection was led by additional municipal commissioner Arun Kumar Gupta. The inspection, covering Guru Nanak Nagar, Sunder Nagar, and Natkheda Road, revealed garbage piles, open sewer manholes, broken interlocking tiles, and irregular door-to-door waste collection.

A fine of ₹50,000 was proposed against the private agency, for negligence, while orders were issued to improve garbage pick-up and repair damaged infrastructure. Salary deductions were proposed for sanitation inspector Meera Rao and the private agency supervisor for failing to monitor cleanliness.