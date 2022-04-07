Watch: Samajwadi Party MLA's petrol pump bulldozed after 'threats' to Yogi
District officials in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Thursday razed a petrol pump owned by MLA Shazil Islam Ansari after claiming he had built the structure without necessary permits. Ansari days earlier had made provocative comments against chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
The petrol station was located on the Delhi-Rampur highway, news agency ANI reported.
On Monday the MLA found himself mired in controversy after a video clip that seemed to show him threatening Adityanath and making provocative statements emerged online.
Addressing party supporters in Bareilly, Shazil Islam Ansari reportedly said: "If a voice comes out from his (Adityanath's) mouth, our (the Samajwadi Party) guns will not emit smoke but bullets,"
A FIR, or first information report, was lodged against Ansari and a few others on charges of making 'provocative statements' against the chief minister. They were booked on charges of disturbing peace, making threatening and provocative statements with intent to incite riots.
The MLA, however, has questioned the veracity of the video clip and claimed his remarks were doctored. "A news channel edited my video and then made it viral. In the program, I had said that being a strong opposition we will give a strong reply on all things like a gun which emits bullets and not smoke," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Why Ola, Uber cab drivers are refusing to switch on their ACs in Bengaluru
After West Bengal, New Delhi, Noida and Telangana, Bengaluru's cab drivers have now started a 'no AC' policy to bring forward the difficulties faced by Ola and Uber drivers amid a fuel price hike and low commissions. Petrol price in the state increased to Rs. 109.82 per litre by April 5, from the 100.14 per litre recorded on March 28.
-
Gorakhnath Temple attack: Additional security deployed at CM residence
Days after a man attacked security personnel outside Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhnath Temple, leaving two policemen injured, security has been tightened at the official Lucknow residence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan has reported, citing media reports. Anyone entering the residence will be allowed in only after thorough questioning and checking, it said. The accused, IIT-Mumbai graduate Murtaza Abbasi, is being probed by the UP ATS for suspected terror links.
-
Mumbai Police book BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son for cheating
Mumbai: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son, Neil, have been booked for allegedly cheating and misappropriating money collected to prevent decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. The First Information Report (FIR) in the case was filed under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) at the Trombay police station on Wednesday.
-
No respite from heatwave in Delhi even today; AQI remains ‘poor’
Delhi is likely to experience yet another heatwave on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department forecast, with the maximum temperature predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 39.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 18.7 degrees Celsius. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index at 7 am stood at 273.
-
Haryana education minister should be sacked: Surjewala
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday demanded that Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal should be sacked as five question papers of Haryana Board of School Education have been leaked in the last one week. Surjewala said the Khattar-Chautala government is responsible for “ruining” the education system in the state and making students dependent on the “copying mafia”.
