Watch | Woman finds missing husband after 10 years outside Uttar Pradesh hospital

In an extraordinary twist of fate, a woman found her missing husband after a 10-year separation outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, though he was in a very frail condition. Viral video shows a woman reuniting with his missing husband after 10 years in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.(Twitter/@Benarasiyaa)

Motichand Verma (44), a resident of Devkali village in the Sukhpura area, Ballia, had gone missing a decade ago. Miraculously, he was found sitting at the entrance of a hospital where his wife, Janaki Devi, had gone to see a doctor.

Last Friday, the wife came to the hospital for treatment, and to her surprise, she spotted a person seating at the gate of the hospital. Upon closer inspection, she realised the person with long hair and a grown beard was her missing husband, who had disappeared 10 years ago.

A touching video capturing the moment has been widely shared, showing Janaki overcome with emotion as she checks on her husband's well-being and offers him food and water. He appeared dishevelled and destitute, leading the life of a homeless beggar.

"Bring a shirt to cover father," the woman can be heard talking in the local Bhojpuri dialect to someone on a phone call, adding that her husband is found outside the gate of the hospital.

Verma and Janaki's marriage was solemnised 22 years ago. However, 12 years after the marriage, Verma went missing. Janaki searched for him in Ballia and the nearby areas of Bihar, but her efforts had been futile. To make ends meet, she took on work in the fields while an entire decade passed before she finally stumbled upon her husband, sitting by the hospital's entrance.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms, touching the hearts of many. People are saying that it's no less than a miracle to be reunited with a missing person after such a long time.

Inputs from Sudhir Kumar