Weakest people consider encounters their strength: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday termed the killing of a second Sultanpur robbery case accused in a police encounter earlier in the day a “conspiracy” against the future of Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The weakest people consider encounters as their strength. Any fake encounter is injustice. There is a conspiracy against Uttar Pradesh to malign the future image with violence and blood. Those in power today, know that they will never be re-elected in the future. That is why before leaving they want to create such a situation in U.P. that no one enters or invests in U.P,” he wrote on X.

“The BJP is taking revenge for the way the aware people of UP defeated the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Those who do not have a future of their own are the ones who spoil the future,” the SP chief further wrote.

Anuj Pratap Singh, an accused in the Sultanpur robbery case, was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) in a pre-dawn encounter in Unnao district.

Attacking the SP chief, Uttar Pradesh minority welfare minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “A criminal has no caste. If someone commits crime, they will be punished. Around 66 Muslims, 20 Brahmins, 19 Rajputs, 16 Yadavs, 24 backwards and 26 others have been gunned down in encounters.”

“Why do the opposition parties not speak on it?. If they are talking about caste, why don’t they discuss about it? The police don’t act against any criminal after seeing their caste,” Rajbhar added.

Earlier this month, after the encounter of Mangesh Yadav, another accused of Sultanpur robbery case who carried a reward of ₹1 lakh, the SP chief had accused the BJP of staging fake encounters and manipulating the justice system to target individuals, particularly based on caste.