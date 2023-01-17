Weather: Ground frost likely in west U.P. districts as temp dips

As minimum temperature dropped, particularly in western U.P., the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted that ground frost was very likely over Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit and adjoining areas on Wednesday.

The night temperatures fell below normal in Kanpur division. They were appreciably below normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Bareilly and Meerut divisions. They were below normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) in Ayodhya (Faizabad), Lucknow, Jhansi and Agra divisions and were normal (1.5°C to 1.5°C ) in Gorakhpur division.

Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 1.7°C. Minimum temperature in Kanpur was 2 degrees Celsius, Faizabad and Bareilly recorded 3.5 degrees, Jhansi 3.6, Varanasi, Agra and Fursatganj 4, Sultanpur 4.4, Fatehpur 4.6, Aligarh and Meerut 5, Barabanki 6 and Hardoi 6.5 degrees.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow was 19.2 and 5.5 degrees Celsius. The forecast for Lucknow is shallow to moderate in the morning and clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around 19 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively. Forecast for the state is dry weather. The Met department has issued a warning of cold wave at isolated places over the state.

“Cold wave is very likely over Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Jhansi and adjoining areas,” said Lucknow met department incharge Mohd Danish.