Weekly holiday at DTR cancelled; more days for tourists to enjoy nature

A day-long safari in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), two new tourist routes in Lakhimpur, no change in charges at eco-tourism spots and cancellation of weekly holiday in DTR are some of the features that have been added for eco-tourism season in Uttar Pradesh beginning on Wednesday.

“A day-long safari will mean an oxygen bath for tourists as they will remain under the green canopy of trees and foliage for the entire day,” said Arun K Saxena, forests, environment and climate change minister, addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

“This year we extended the eco-tourism season as we closed tiger reserves on June 25 instead of June 10. We are beginning it on November 6 and next year it will start from November 1, to give more days to people to come close to nature and the wild,” said the minister.

As the forest department is starting a day-long safari in DTR, the number of vehicles will also be increased. Preference will be given to locals but they need to fulfil criteria including fitness, pollution norms and there should be no criminal offence connected to the vehicle which will be verified by the transport office.

Also as part of the state’s zero poverty campaign, locals have been involved in running canteens and supplying items made by them for the reserves.

At DTR, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), Amangarh Tiger Reserve (ATR), and Ranipur Tiger Reserve (RTR) all facilities have been renovated and hospitality staff have been given training by the Indian Institute of Hotel Management in housekeeping and cooking for better experience of tourists, said Sanjay Srivastava, principal chief conservator of forests.

On Tuesday, DTR enjoyed its weekly holiday, while the other tiger reserves remained open the entire week. Henceforth, the DTR too will remain open all through the week.

DTR and PTR are getting foreign tourists too. DTR got 137 foreign tourists in 2022 and 352 in 2023. PTR got 54 foreign tourists in 2022 and 189 in 2023. Amangarh (ATR) got three foreign tourists in 2022. Ranipur Tiger Reserve (RTR) has not been visited by any foreign tourist till now.

Asked that DTR and PTR are getting more tourists compared to ATR and RTR, the minister said, “According to the need, more publicity will be done. This year we are focusing on international promotions too.”

The media briefing had MD Forest Corporation Sunil Chaudhary, head of forest force SK Sharma, and senior officials including PP Singh, Aditi Sharma.