Westerly winds bring the chill, Lucknow shivers at 6.5 degrees

LUCKNOW The state capital woke up to its coldest morning this season with the mercury plummeting to 6.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday due to westerly winds. The temperatures are likely to drop further, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Dense fog in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, which was more than a 5-degree drop from the previous day.

Met Department in-charge for Lucknow, Mohd Danish, said that the minimum temperature will fluctuate between 6 and 7 degrees for the next three days, including the weekend, post which the morning temperatures may rise.

“Fog is also likely to persist, with about 50 metres visibility. After the weekend, there will be improved visibility during late night and early morning hours,” he added.

“Westerly winds are bringing the chill, as they do every year, after the period of western disturbances in December,” he explained. The IMD has predicted dry weather for the state.

Agra recorded a minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees while Kanpur City and Lakhimpur Kheri felt the chill at 5 degrees Celsius. Moradabad and Najibabad witnessed the lowest maximum temperatures at 12.8 and 13 degrees, respectively.