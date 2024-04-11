 What’s your Eidi this year? - Hindustan Times
What’s your Eidi this year?

ByS Farah Rizvi
Apr 11, 2024 06:47 PM IST

With Eid here, it’s not only time to celebrate but to also gift your loved ones their favourite stuff...

Eidi or Eidiyah, an ancient tradition of gifting cash to children and younger family members by elders, has evolved over time. Today, elders not only give cash but also purchase gifts like phones, jewellery and electronics, keeping in mind the preferences of the recipients.

Eidi gifts are essence of Eid celebrations(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose))
Eidi gifts are essence of Eid celebrations(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose))

As Eid approaches, let’s take a look at what’s trending as eidi gifts in the city.

Homemaker Kausar F Kha, 38, values the cash she receives from her parents and in-laws on Eid, but she also appreciates gifts from her husband, especially small items of jewellery, which become cherished lifelong tokens.

According to Vinaya Rastogi from BD Jewellers in Alambagh, the trend of giving silver and gold jewellery as eidi gifts has gained popularity. Customised jewellery is also in demand, with parents often choosing gold as an investment for their children.

In addition to jewellery, phones, laptops, and other electronic devices are highly sought after. Faizan Ali from Zee Mobile Solution in Hazratgunj notes an increase in the sale of mobile phones around the festival, catering to both expensive and budget-friendly options.

CA professional Nabeela Ahmed, 24, shares her experience of choosing an eidi gift for her younger sister. While travelling home for Eid, she decided to gift her sister the latest version of an iPod, reflecting the trend of selecting modern gadgets as Eidi gifts.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / Cities / Lucknow / What’s your Eidi this year?
Story Saved
