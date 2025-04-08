‘Wheat procurement in U.P. crosses 1 lakh MT in first week of April for first time’

Wheat procurement in Uttar Pradesh crossed one lakh metric tonnes in the first week of April for the first time, a government spokesman claimed here on Tuesday, adding that this year, wheat was being purchased directly from farmers in villages through mobile procurement centres. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“So far, 20,409 farmers have sold their produce, and over 3.56 lakh have registered for wheat sale. The procurement drive will continue till June 15,” he said.

“For the first time, the food and civil supplies department reached farmers’ fields through mobile procurement units. While harvesting is ongoing, wheat is being weighed and procured on the spot. On the CM’s instructions, procurement centres are open even on holidays, making the process easier for farmers,” the spokesman said.

The Yogi government has allowed registered farmers to sell up to 100 quintals of wheat without verification. After verification, they are allowed to sell up to three times their production capacity to ensure that issues in verification or documents do not hinder their ability to sell their produce. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed that facilities like seating arrangements and clean drinking water be made available at all centres, and farmers be paid within 48 hours.

Registration for wheat sale began on March 1. Over 3.56 lakh farmers have already registered. Farmers can register and update their information on the department’s portal fcs.up.gov.in or through the UP Kisan Mitra mobile app. The department has urged farmers to ensure their wheat is clean, dry, and free from moisture, soil, stones, and dust before bringing it to the centre.

Wheat procurement in UP has been much below the target for the last three consecutive years and the government, this year, is making extra efforts to increase procurement.