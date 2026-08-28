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Actor Chitrangda Singh’s saree drape is giving the classic six yards a dramatic twist

If you’re looking to take the six yards beyond its traditional silhouette, Chitrangda Singh has an answer

Published on: Aug 28, 2026, 16:58:24 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Actor Chitrangda Singh recently stood out in a mint-green Tarun Tahiliani concept saree that blended sheer tulle and French lace with intricate hand embroidery, cutdana, sequins, glass beads and pearls. A structured corset blouse anchored the look, while an asymmetric cape-like drape cascaded over the shoulder, to give a dupatta effect. Paired with diamond and emerald jewellery, the ensemble balances red-carpet drama with an airy, contemporary feel.

Chitrangda Singh
Chitrangda Singh

Steal the style

The easiest way to recreate the look is to focus on the drape. Opt for a pre-draped or lightweight sheer saree and let the pallu fall across one shoulder, creating a soft, dupatta-like effect. Switch out your blouse for a corset to make the look more polished and finish with a smoky eye and layered jewels for a polished evening look.

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Actor Chitrangda Singh’s Saree Drape Is Giving The Classic Six Yards A Dramatic Twist
Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Actor Chitrangda Singh’s Saree Drape Is Giving The Classic Six Yards A Dramatic Twist
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