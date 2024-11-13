Will Lucknow-Prayagraj road widening project see completion before Mahakumbh?

LUCKNOW As Prayagraj gears up for the Mahakumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is racing against time to complete the widening of the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway. But a key part of the project – the bridge over the Ganga – is unlikely to be completed before the fair begins, said authorities. The Lucknow-Prayagraj stretch is one of the busiest highways reporting movement of around 15,000 to 20,000 four-wheelers every day, and during Mahakumbh, this number is expected to double. (Pic for representation)

The road widening project, which includes the stretch between Rae Bareli and Prayagraj, is critical to accommodate the surge in traffic expected for the fair. The work, estimated to cost around ₹11,500 crore for the Rae Bareli-Prayagraj section and ₹360 crore for the stretch around Prayagraj, is progressing, but significant challenges remain.

The Lucknow-Prayagraj stretch is one of the busiest highways reporting movement of around 15,000 to 20,000 four-wheelers every day, and during Mahakumbh, this number is expected to double.

The project is divided into five parts. Among these, two major railway over bridges (ROBs) are being constructed. Though the structures are already in place, they are yet to be operational. Currently, the physical progress of the five projects stands at about 80%, with a major push underway to complete as much as possible before the fair begins.

The road widening project aims to improve traffic flow, with the section from Rae Bareli to Prayagraj covering an 87-km stretch. Additionally, NHAI is working on a 15-km-long southern bypass in Prayagraj, which will eventually connect with a northern bypass to form a complete ring road around the city. Once completed, this bypass system will ease congestion during future major events.

Speaking to HT, NHAI project manager SK Arya from Varanasi provided an update on the progress. “This is a brownfield project to widen the existing highway to meet the high traffic demand. We are working on a total of 102 km of road, which ideally would take about two years to complete. However, due to the urgency of the Mahakumbh, we are working round the clock in three shifts to complete the work by January 2025,” he said. He emphasized that more than 2,000 workers, officials, and staff are working 24x7 to ensure key sections are ready for the influx of millions visitors before Mahakumbh.

The widening of the Rae Bareli-Prayagraj road is on track to be completed before the Mahakumbh, the ambitious bridge over the Ganga, which is essential to the project, is not expected to be completed until 2026. Arya explained that NHAI is prioritising portions of the project deemed crucial for smooth traffic movement during the event.

The completion of the Rae Bareli-Prayagraj road before the Kumbh is a priority, but the Ganga bridge, which will serve as a vital link, will require more time. Despite the challenges, authorities are confident that the project will bring long-term benefits to the region’s infrastructure.