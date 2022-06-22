Will send ex-soldiers’ list to pro-Agnipath industrialists: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asked those industry leaders who have backed the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, to first employ retired defence personnel in their companies.
He said this would help win the confidence of the youth protesting against the government’s initiative. Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the U.P. assembly said the supporters of the scheme will be sent a list of retired soldiers for employment in their companies.
Yadav’s statement came after industrial leaders like Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka and Biocon Ltd chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw backed the Agnipath scheme, saying it has large potential for employing youth in the corporate sector.
The Centre’s Agnipath scheme, announced last week, had triggered protests across the country. Under the scheme, the youth between 17 and a half years and 21 years will be recruited in the Army, Navy and Air Force on a four-year contract. The youth recruited under the scheme will be known as “Agniveers”.
Akhilesh’s Hindi tweet on Tuesday, said: “We want to cooperate with those big people who are making promises of giving jobs to ‘Agniveers’ in their companies and offices in future...They should prove the veracity and seriousness of the promise by first employing retired soldiers immediately in their companies so that future “Agniveers” could trust them after four years of their service...Trust will be generated by ‘karni” (action) and not by ‘kathni’ (statements).”
In another tweet earlier in the day, Yadav had referred to the BJP leaders and supporters campaigning to sensitise people about the “so-called advantages” of the scheme. “It would be better if the BJP should release a list of its leaders and supporters who are sending their children to the scheme. It is better to set an example than to give a lecture. The BJP should stop insulting the youth,” Yadav said.
(With agencies inputs)
