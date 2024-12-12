Winter chill takes over U.P; Ayodhya shivers at 4 degrees

The winter chill was in top gear in Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures taking a sharp dive in the past 24 hours as a cold wave gripped several northern parts of the country. Visitors enjoy camel rides on a chilly Wednesday at a ghat in Varanasi (Rajesh Kumar)

Ayodhya recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 4.0 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Here in the state capital, cold winds and clear skies brought the mercury at the Amausi airport observatory down to 6.6 degrees Celsius—3.6 degrees below normal—in the early hours. A day before, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10 degrees here.

Even Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow and Agra divisions experienced similar weather conditions. The sudden drop in night temperatures was being attributed to snowfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

India Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of a cold wave at isolated places in the state. While mercury in several parts of the state is likely to plummet further even as the Terai region in U.P. may experience dense fog, according to Manish R Ranlakar, the Lucknow Met director.

Dry weather to continue: IMD

The night temperatures were 3.1 to 5 degrees below normal in Bareilly and Moradabad divisions; Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Jhansi and Agra divisions also recorded 1.6 to 3 degrees below normal temperatures; the remaining divisions recorded normal temperatures.

Meanwhile, the weather remained dry in Uttar Pradesh in the said period. Light to moderate fog prevailed at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh. There was no large change in the weather conditions in the remaining divisions.

The forecast for the state is dry weather conditions with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places during night/morning hours. Lucknow may experience temperatures between 25 and 8 degrees on Thursday.

Cities Min temp

Ayodhya 4

Bulandshahr 5

Bareilly 5.6

Bahraich 6

Najibabad 6

Lucknow 6.6

Aligarh 6.8