With temperature shooting north, Sonbhadra administration issues advisory
With temperature reaching 43.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the Sonbhadra (Robertsganj) district administration issued an advisory and appealed to the locals to stay indoors between 12noon and 3pm so as to avoid heat stroke.
On Wednesday, while maximum temperature stood at 43.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature remained 30.1 degrees C, according to the Met department.
On Tuesday, district magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh had said that heatwave like condition is expected in the coming days to due to the rising temperature in the district.
“To protect themselves and their families, locals should use sufficient quantity of water/liquids like buttermilk, lemon water, mango pannah. Besides, people should carry water bottles with them while travelling, use ORS to avoid dehydration, eat balanced and light food. Eating high protein and stale food should be avoided,” said the DM.
He also suggested people to wear light coloured cotton and loose clothes and cover their heads while moving out. The DM also advised people to avoid excessive hard work.
The DM also urged locals to plan their day after listening the weather forecast.
“Never leave children and pets alone in a closed vehicle. Keep the animals in the shade and give them plenty of water. As far as possible stay at home and avoid exposure to the sun. To avoid the heat, stay on lower floors of house as far as possible,” said DM.
He said in case anyone suffers from heat stroke, make the person lie in shade and wipe him with wet cotton clothes or give a bath with normal water and contact the doctor immediately.
He also listed out the symptoms of heatstroke.
“If there is weakness, headache, feeling of vomiting, heavy sweating and feeling like shaking, dizziness then contact the doctor immediately. Sick and pregnant women workers should take extra precautions. Take first aid training to deal with any emergency situation,” Singh added.
-
3 drown as boat capsizes in Gandak river in Kushinagar
Three women drowned when a boat carrying around 10 people capsized in Gandak river in east UP's Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Gorakhpur range deputy inspector general J Ravindra Goud said the deceased were identified as Asma Khatoon (35), Gudiya (18) and Soni (16)-- all residents of Paniyahawa Tola, Patalhawa under Hanumanganj police station limits. He said seven others traveling on the same boat were rescued and taken to a hospital.
-
Delhi reports 299 fresh Covid-19 cases, nearly 50% rise since Tuesday
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 299 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had said his government was keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there was no major reason to panic at present. He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.
-
Bombay HC refuses permanent bail to Varavara Rao, extends temporary one for 3 months
The Bombay high court on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.
-
Despite Covid curbs eased, 19 of 34 PMC-owned swimming tanks are shut
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation owns 34 swimming tanks in Pune out of which 19 have become non-functional due to various reasons. Five tanks that are in the contractors' possession and have large dues were sealed last week. The sports department has started checking each property and its status. At many places, kids are inquiring about the swimming tanks as they have not been able to swim for the last two years.
-
SPPUs international centre to help students from USA study Indian culture
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University has entered into an agreement with The American Institute of Indian Studies, an international centre of Pune University, to enable students not only in Africa and Afghanistan but also in the US to study Indian culture, language and civic life. It will help to encourage higher education in India. The MoU was signed on Wednesday at the university. All living expenses will be borne by the organization.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics