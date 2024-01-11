close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman commits suicide day after accusing neighbour of rape

Woman commits suicide day after accusing neighbour of rape

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 11, 2024 08:36 AM IST

After initially accusing the police of not acting on his wife’s complaint on time, the woman’s husband has since reportedly retracted the allegation.

A day after lodging a police complaint against one of her neighbours alleging that he raped her, a 30-year-old woman has allegedly committed suicide in her residence in a Badaun village, police officials in the district said on Wednesday.

Budaun additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ram Mohan Singh told media persons that the police are investigating the matter thoroughly and stern action would be initiated against the culprit. (AFP)
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Budaun additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ram Mohan Singh told media persons that the police are investigating the matter thoroughly and stern action would be initiated against the culprit.

Another police official, meanwhile, said the alleged rape took place in a village under Faizganj Behta police station on Monday morning when the woman was returning from a farm. He said the woman had stated in her complaint that the accused neighbour dragged him inside his house and raped after holding her captive for an hour.

He said doubts were initially raised due to contradictory statements of the woman recorded before the police after she had lodged the complaint.

“The woman committed suicide before the investigation could complete. The post-mortem of the woman’s body has been conducted and further action will be taken as per further findings,” he added.

