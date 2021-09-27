Woman detained at Lucknow airport with foreign currency worth 2.5 mn

LUCKNOW A woman passenger boarding a flight from the Lucknow airport was detained after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered illegal foreign currency worth ₹2.5 million from her on Monday.

According to a press statement issued by DRI officials, the woman, an Indian citizen, was travelling to Dubai from Lucknow. Two bundles of the currency (Riyal and Dirham) were packed in brown paper and concealed in the base of her suitcase. The woman could neither explain why she was carrying so much money nor could tell about its origin.

DRI officials seized the cash under the Customs Act and detained the woman. They, however, declined to reveal the identity of the woman at this point of time.