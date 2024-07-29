Woman’s hair cut, face blackened on panchayat’s diktat in Pratapgarh

PRAYAGRAJ: A woman who allegedly refused to accept the panchayat’s decision to stay away from her paramour had her face blackened and hair cut on the panchayat’s diktat in a village in Pratapgarh district on Sunday. The villagers attacked the police team when it reached the village and tried to rescue the woman. Three policemen, including the SHO of Hathigawa police station, were injured in the attack. Later, additional police force reached the village and restored order. The villagers attacked the police team when it reached the village and tried to rescue the woman. (Pic for representation)

An FIR was registered against 50 villagers in this connection and 15 of them were detained, police officials said.

As per reports, a married woman of Ibrahimpur Kurha village had an affair with a man of the same village. The duo used to chat on phone which caused a scuffle between the woman and her husband. A panchayat of the community was called on Sunday to resolve the issue during which the woman was told to stay away from her paramour.

The panchayat issued the diktat to insult the woman when she refused to accept this and remained adamant on continuing her relationship with her paramour.

A group of villagers, including women, chopped off the woman’s hair and blackened her face. SHO Hathigawa police station Nandlal rushed to the village after receiving information about incident and tried to rescue the woman. However, the armed villagers surrounded the police team while warning the cops to not interfere in the panchayat’s decision. The cops were attacked when they tried to take the woman away from the spot.

SHO Nandlal Singh, constable Kuldeep and woman constable Pratibha received serious injuries in the assault.

ASP (east) Sanjay Rai and circle officer Kunda Ajeet Singh reached the spot with additional force and rescued the woman and the police team.

Police detained 15 people from the spot. On the complaint of SHO Nandlal Singh, an FIR was registered against 50 people for assault on police team, obstructing government work and other sections of BNS.

Circle officer Kunda Ajeet Singh said police reached the village after receiving information that a woman’s hair was chopped off and her face was blackened. The villagers attacked the cops while the police team was trying to rescue the woman. An FIR had been registered in this connection and further action was being ensured against the culprits, he added.