Yazdan group operator held for duping cricketer

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police on Thursday arrested Sayam Yazdani, one of the operators of Yazdan Infracon Private Limited, in connection with a forgery case wherein former India under-19 cricket captain Ravi Kant Shukla was duped of ₹71 lakh on the pretext of being provided two flats on Prag Narain Road here.

Shukla alleged he had booked the two flats and these were demolished by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) in December 2022, as the apartment was constructed on illegal land and the map was not approved, said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (central).

The Yazdan Group is also in the dock after the collapse of the five-storey building - Aliyah apartment - at Lucknow’s Wazir Hasan Road on January 24. The incident claimed three lives. According to the police, the building was illegal and was constructed by Yazdan developers. However, the Yazdan Group denied its connection with Aliyah apartment.

The cricketer had lodged the FIR against Sayam Yazdani, his wife Shruti, his brother Fahad Yazdani, Aleem Chowdhary, Sharafat Ali Fasih Ahmad and other directors of Yazdan Infracon Private Limited for not giving him possession of two flats booked by him in their project - Aliyah Heritage Apartment - on Prag Narain Road despite making the payment, said the DCP.

On February 1, the FIR was lodged under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (fraud), 467 (forging documents), 468 (using forged documents for cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 504 (insulting) and 506 (criminal intimidation).