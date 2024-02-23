Yogi Adityanath a dynamic CM in the true sense: Nirmala Sitharaman in Gorakhpur

Appreciating the efficiency and dedication of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday described him as a “dynamic chief minister” in the true sense of the term. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of Direct Tax Bhavan in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

She was addressing the inauguration ceremony of an income tax department building during her maiden visit to Gorakhpur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Emphasising the significance of the word “dynamic” in the context of Yogi Adityanath, Sitharaman said: “Please correct my number if it’s wrong, Mr chief minister. There are 75 districts in the state and there are 52 weeks in a year. Yogiji visits each of Uttar Pradesh’s 75 districts at least once, if not twice, within the span of 52 weeks.”

Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

Highlighting the chief minister’s efforts in traversing the state and tirelessly working in every district, she underscored the futility of seeking appointments with him in Lucknow, suggesting instead to meet him wherever he may be during that week.

About her first visit to Gorakhpur, Sitharaman said: “First impression is the best impression and I found Gorakhpur more beautiful than I had ever imagined.”

India will be the third largest economy soon under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath said addressing a gathering on the occasion.

He also said the government intended to ease the tax paying process as the contribution of each citizen is necessary for a developed India by 2047.

He also said infrastructure has been developed with taxpayers’ money. The finance minister had successfully implemented many schemes, he said.

‘Completion of all projects

guaranteed under Modi govt’

The finance minister said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi guarantees the inauguration of all the projects whose foundation stone is laid. She mentioned four major projects of Eastern Uttar Pradesh to substantiate her point. The finance minister elaborated that the foundation stone of the fertilizer factory and AIIMS Gorakhpur were laid in July 2016. Both were inaugurated in December 2021.

“Similarly, the foundation stone of the regional centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research in Gorakhpur was laid in 2018 and inaugurated in December 2021. The Saryu Canal Project, pending since 1978, was inaugurated by PM Modi in December 2021. This project is providing irrigation facility to 29 lakh farmers living in 6200 villages of nine districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. With the commencement of this project, irrigation of 14 lakh hectares of land has become easier,” she said as quoted in a UP government statement.

‘Gross direct tax collection increases’

Discussing the achievements of the income tax department, the finance minister said that the gross direct tax collection has increased by 16.77 %. Along with this, tax refund of ₹2.48 lakh crore has also been made from April 2023 to January 10, 2024. Besides, owing to the faceless system, there has been a 60% reduction in complaints, she informed. The income tax department makes 1.66 crore assessments every day while the process of 3.43 crore income tax returns is completed in a week, she added.

Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said CM Yogi’s tireless efforts had changed the perception of the state among investors. That was why huge investment was coming to Uttar Pradesh, he said.