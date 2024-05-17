 Yogi counters Kejriwal, says won’t think twice to relinquish power for ideology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yogi counters Kejriwal, says won’t think twice to relinquish power for ideology

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 17, 2024 05:50 AM IST

The UP CM's strong rebuttal came on a day when his Delhi counterpart reiterated that the former will be removed ‘within 2-3 months’ if the BJP is re-elected.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that he was a “yogi” without any “personal ambitions” and one who wouldn’t think twice to relinquish power for the sake of ideology and commitment. The remark was clearly aimed as a counter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a third term, Adityanath would be removed as chief minister.

Yogi Adityanath recalled Anna Hazare’s agitation, emphasising that Arvind Kejriwal had formed the Delhi government to combat corruption but has since been embroiled in controversies himself. (FILE PHOTO)
Yogi Adityanath recalled Anna Hazare’s agitation, emphasising that Arvind Kejriwal had formed the Delhi government to combat corruption but has since been embroiled in controversies himself. (FILE PHOTO)

Yogi Adityanath’s strong rebuttal to Arvind Kejriwal’s claim came on a day when the Delhi chief minister was in Lucknow to address a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and where he again reiterated that in case of a win, the BJP leadership would remove Adityanath.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He came back hard at Kejriwal during his election campaign where he noted that lack of “public support” had forced the Samajwadi Party to resort to hold “press conference” instead. He then targeted Kejriwal, affirming his allegiance to the nation over personal ambitions.

“Since Kejriwal’s release from jail, he has lost his mind. My commitment to Sanatan and Hindu religion is unflinching and I could relinquish power for their sake, even after 100 lifetimes,” he said during his rally in Hamirpur-Mahoba on Thursday.

Accusing Kejriwal of “betraying Anna Hazare,” he said, “Someone who aligned with the corrupt is now targeting me. Kejriwal has embraced the Congress like a necklace, forgetting that it was a party against whom Anna protested.”

He also said: “It must be disheartening for Anna to witness the kind of politics that has arisen from his movement. Anna Hazare might never forgive him for this betrayal.”

Yogi Adityanath also noted that since assuming power, the Aam Aadmi Party has surrounded itself with corrupt individuals.

He also commented in a lighter note that when Kejriwal was in jail, the people of Delhi felt relieved.

“That’s because people felt that with Kejriwal in jail, the people of Delhi felt a sense of relief, as if their “cough” had subsided, but his release would likely cause them to “cough” again,” he said.

He recalled Anna Hazare’s agitation against the “Congress” emphasising that Arvind Kejriwal had formed the Delhi government to combat corruption but has since been embroiled in corruption scandals himself.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi counters Kejriwal, says won’t think twice to relinquish power for ideology

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On