Yogi counters Kejriwal, says won’t think twice to relinquish power for ideology

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that he was a “yogi” without any “personal ambitions” and one who wouldn’t think twice to relinquish power for the sake of ideology and commitment. The remark was clearly aimed as a counter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a third term, Adityanath would be removed as chief minister. Yogi Adityanath recalled Anna Hazare’s agitation, emphasising that Arvind Kejriwal had formed the Delhi government to combat corruption but has since been embroiled in controversies himself. (FILE PHOTO)

Yogi Adityanath’s strong rebuttal to Arvind Kejriwal’s claim came on a day when the Delhi chief minister was in Lucknow to address a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and where he again reiterated that in case of a win, the BJP leadership would remove Adityanath.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He came back hard at Kejriwal during his election campaign where he noted that lack of “public support” had forced the Samajwadi Party to resort to hold “press conference” instead. He then targeted Kejriwal, affirming his allegiance to the nation over personal ambitions.

“Since Kejriwal’s release from jail, he has lost his mind. My commitment to Sanatan and Hindu religion is unflinching and I could relinquish power for their sake, even after 100 lifetimes,” he said during his rally in Hamirpur-Mahoba on Thursday.

Accusing Kejriwal of “betraying Anna Hazare,” he said, “Someone who aligned with the corrupt is now targeting me. Kejriwal has embraced the Congress like a necklace, forgetting that it was a party against whom Anna protested.”

He also said: “It must be disheartening for Anna to witness the kind of politics that has arisen from his movement. Anna Hazare might never forgive him for this betrayal.”

Yogi Adityanath also noted that since assuming power, the Aam Aadmi Party has surrounded itself with corrupt individuals.

He also commented in a lighter note that when Kejriwal was in jail, the people of Delhi felt relieved.

“That’s because people felt that with Kejriwal in jail, the people of Delhi felt a sense of relief, as if their “cough” had subsided, but his release would likely cause them to “cough” again,” he said.

He recalled Anna Hazare’s agitation against the “Congress” emphasising that Arvind Kejriwal had formed the Delhi government to combat corruption but has since been embroiled in corruption scandals himself.