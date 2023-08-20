Yogi Adityanath asks officials to beautify Ayodhya, ensure state-of-the-art urban facilities

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to beautify Ayodhya and ensure state-of-the-art urban facilities there in view of the proposed inauguration of the Ram temple in January next year. He also instructed officials to ensure deployment of Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force in the temple town within a month. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting on ongoing development works in Ayodhya. (ANI PHOTO)

Yogi Adityanath, who visited Ayodhya on Saturday, presided over a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Sunday to review the ongoing development projects in the temple town.

Yogi Adityanath stated that the whole world was looking forward to the inauguration of Ram temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Ram temple in Ayodhya in January next year.

Adityanath stressed on the need to properly train the security personnel deployed for the Ram Mandir.

The chief minister also advised that a course should be prepared at the level of the director general of police (Training) for the training of these security personnel.

He also directed officials to make immediate arrangements for housing, uniforms and logistic support for the security personnel.

In addition, Adityanath also gave instructions to deploy tourist police and traffic police in Ayodhya after conducting behavioural counselling.

He also reviewed progress of ongoing development projects in Ayodhya.

“Devotees are eager to come to Ayodhya. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the religious city of Ayodhya is being developed in accordance with the glory of Tretayug,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Along with preserving the ancient culture and civilization in Ayodhya, keeping in view the needs of the future, the government is committed to providing state-of-the-art urban facilities for the visitors, he said.

The Ram Mandir Trust has planned a grand ceremony for opening of the temple.

The entire Ayodhya will be decorated for the event and all mutts and temples will be decorated with lights. All lanes and bylanes will be spruced up, too.