PM fulfilled Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s dream by revoking Article 370: Yogi

Hailing Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for ‘ensuring’ the unity of India, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said prime minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the former’s dream by revoking Article 370 in Kashmir. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary, in Lucknow, Friday. (PTI)

Adityanath praised Mookerjee for his “sacrifice for saving Kashmir” on the latter’s death anniversary, a statement issued by his office read.

Paying tributes to the late leader, the chief minister said Kashmir’s situation after Independence was progressively deteriorating due to the Congress’ shortsightedness.

“In such a circumstance, Dr Mookerjee raised a slogan for the country, opposing the creation of separate laws for Jammu and Kashmir and granting separate recognition to the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir,” Adityanath was quoted as saying in the statement.

Mookerjee launched a movement with a slogan -- “Ek desh mein do vidhan, do pradhan aur do nishan nahi chalenge (There cannot be two constitutions, two prime ministers and two flags in one nation)” -- and was also arrested, Adityanath said.

“Prime minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s dream by permanently removing Article 370 in Kashmir,” he said. The clause gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the crucial role played by Mookerjee in resisting the partition.

Adityanath also said it was due to Mookerjee’s patriotism that he was given the responsibility of shaping India’s industrial policy after Independence as the first minister of industries and food in the country.