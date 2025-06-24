Yogi Adityanath lauds Bhadohi carpet industry’s resurgence

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lauded artisans for the Bhadohi carpet industry’s “resurgence”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Bhadohi on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

He noted the famed carpet industry of Bhadohi has led to Uttar Pradesh gaining a 60% share in India’s carpet exports. He emphasised the state’s support to boost the industry’s global footprint.

“Ten years ago, this industry was in a poor state. But local artisans have revived it with encouragement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result, Uttar Pradesh now accounts for 60% of India’s carpet exports, with Bhadohi contributing the largest share,” Adityanath said.

He stressed that the industry’s Geographical Indication (GI) tag and the development of the Carpet Expo Mart were the results of coordinated efforts by both the Central and state governments.

The chief minister said efforts are on to encourage ancient handicrafts and give them a new identity in the international market.

Reviewing development works with public representatives in Bhadohi, the chief minister gave many gifts to the district, including immediate approval to the demand for construction of a bridge on the Ganga at Dengurpur near Sitamarhi and an ROB on the railway line between Gopiganj-Mirzapur.

The chief minister directed officials to expedite the development of an already approved mini-stadium and said an auditorium that has been sanctioned at the district headquarters would now be developed as a multipurpose hall.

Inspecting the district hospital, he said that it had become a living monument of the apathy and corruption of the previous government.

“We have started the work here again. Inspected the work of setting up a new 50-bed critical care centre. The government has provided funds for the renovation of the old building of the district hospital. The Rajya Nirman Nigam has been given the target of completing it by December 2025. Efforts are being made to establish a medical college in Bhadohi in the PPP mode. Preparations are being made to meet the standards for this,” he said.

He said efforts were underway to prioritise residential facilities for government officers and staffers. The status of outsourced sanitation workers under the panchayati raj department was being reviewed, and steps would be taken to improve connectivity to roads linked with the district headquarters, Adityanath said.

Work on revival of the Morwa river is being done in Bhadohi, he said.

Mentioning the Kashi Naresh Government PG College, he said if there is more than 50 acres of land, we will also work to take it forward as a state university, adding that this will be a big achievement for Bhadohi.

The agricultural faculty has been set up there, he said.