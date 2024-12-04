Yogi Adityanath says global trust in new India has grown rapidly

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the entire world is looking towards India and the global trust in the new India has grown rapidly. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a Janata Darshan event in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

India is poised to lead the world during these challenging times, he said while presiding over the inaugural event of the 92nd Founder’s Week celebrations of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad in Gorakhpur.

He welcomed the chief guest, Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and the special guest, AICTE (All India Council for Technica Education) member secretary Prof Rajeev Kumar, on the Maharana Pratap Inter College campus.

Reflecting on India’s past as a member of the Non-Aligned Movement, Adityanath noted the absence of a clear direction back then.

“However, today’s new India defines the course of global polarisation. The world’s alignment now shifts in the direction where India stands,” he added.

Adityanath observed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a symbol of confidence in tackling the challenges facing humanity today, as exemplified by the success of the G20 Summit.

He urged all institutions and citizens to help shape a self-reliant India, echoing the dedication of the founders of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath.

Reflecting on the 92-year journey of the Parishad, he acknowledged the institution’s historical significance, especially its founding during a period of limited resources and British colonial rule.

PLAN TO HOLD MLA SPORTS COMPETITIONS ANNOUNCED

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a plan to introduce MLA sports competitions at the village, block and assembly constituency levels. These events will culminate in district-level tournaments akin to MP Sports Competitions (Sansad Khel Pratiyogita). As part of his two-day Gorakhpur visit, Yogi attended the final ceremony of the 6th Mahant Avaidyanath Memorial Prize Money Kabaddi Tournament. The chief minister mentioned a revised sports policy designed to encourage private sports organizations and create more career opportunities for athletes.

PROMPT ACTION TO REDRESS GRIEVANCES ASSURED

The chief minister held a Janata Darshan during his visit to the Gorakhnath temple, addressing complaints of nearly 150 people. He assured prompt and effective action on their grievances. For those seeking financial assistance, Yogi promised that funding constraints would not hinder their healthcare.

YOGI RESTORING U.P’S ANCIENT GLORY, SAYS TOMAR

Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has begun to restore its ancient glory.

“From improving law and order, attracting investment, strengthening the health sector, eradicating poverty, and implementing the National Education Policy, the Yogi government has made significant progress in all these areas,” he added.

Addressing the inaugural programme of the 92nd Founder’s Week Celebration of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad as the chief guest , Tomar said, “As Gorakshpeethadhishwar, Yogi Adityanath guides people on the path of Bhaktiyog, while as a politician, he exemplifies the principles of Karmayog.”