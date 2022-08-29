Yogi Adityanath welcomes new U.P. BJP chief, lays stress on united effort in polls
Yogi Adityanath hopes that the new U.P. BJP chief will be able to strike a balance between government and the party organisation
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday spoke of “sarkar aur sangathan (government and party)” making a united effort aimed at ensuring a ‘bhajapamay (all BJP)’ Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The chief minister said this while showering praise on an all-new team of state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and general secretary (organisation) Dharampal, both OBC leaders from west U.P.
Yogi Adityanath also lauded former U.P. BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, crediting him for the wins party achieved during his “3 years and 3 month” long tenure.
Yogi Adityanath also credited Chaudhary for the BJP win in panchayat elections in the state.
“U.P. is a big state with 18 commissionerates, 75 districts, 826 development blocks, 3000 plus nyay panchayats, more than 58,000 gram panchayats, more than 1.10 lakh revenue villages. You would have seen during Bhupendra ji’s tenure as panchayati raj minister, the BJP won 67 of the 75 zila panchayat chief posts. Of the 826 development blocks, more than 650 block pramukhs were from the BJP. Most of the gram panchayats now have a BJP member as gram pradhans. Bhupendra Singhji’s tenure also saw the state taking a giant stride towards making the state ODF plus plus,” Yogi Adityanath said.
He hoped that the new U.P. BJP chief would be able to strike a balance between government and the party organisation. Yogi Adityanath also spoke in praise of the new state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal, who has only recently taken over his responsibility in U.P.
Speaking of former U.P. BJP chief Swatantra Dev, he said, “We will not let our former chief be swatantra (independent). After serving for 3 years and 3 months, he submitted his resignation on becoming the Jal Shakti minister. After an eventful tenure as state chief, marked by several big-ticket BJP wins, he is now tasked with ensuring water in every household.”
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the party and the organisation will move together jointly to continue its winning streak.
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said under Chaudhary, the party will touch greater heights.
-
Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here. The Aam Aadmi Party also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders' Federation, and Retailers' Association also extended their support.
-
J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report
The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.
-
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics