Yogi Adityanath welcomes new U.P. BJP chief, lays stress on united effort in polls

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday spoke of “sarkar aur sangathan (government and party)” making a united effort aimed at ensuring a ‘bhajapamay (all BJP)’ Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The chief minister said this while showering praise on an all-new team of state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and general secretary (organisation) Dharampal, both OBC leaders from west U.P.

Yogi Adityanath also lauded former U.P. BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, crediting him for the wins party achieved during his “3 years and 3 month” long tenure.

Yogi Adityanath also credited Chaudhary for the BJP win in panchayat elections in the state.

“U.P. is a big state with 18 commissionerates, 75 districts, 826 development blocks, 3000 plus nyay panchayats, more than 58,000 gram panchayats, more than 1.10 lakh revenue villages. You would have seen during Bhupendra ji’s tenure as panchayati raj minister, the BJP won 67 of the 75 zila panchayat chief posts. Of the 826 development blocks, more than 650 block pramukhs were from the BJP. Most of the gram panchayats now have a BJP member as gram pradhans. Bhupendra Singhji’s tenure also saw the state taking a giant stride towards making the state ODF plus plus,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He hoped that the new U.P. BJP chief would be able to strike a balance between government and the party organisation. Yogi Adityanath also spoke in praise of the new state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal, who has only recently taken over his responsibility in U.P.

Speaking of former U.P. BJP chief Swatantra Dev, he said, “We will not let our former chief be swatantra (independent). After serving for 3 years and 3 months, he submitted his resignation on becoming the Jal Shakti minister. After an eventful tenure as state chief, marked by several big-ticket BJP wins, he is now tasked with ensuring water in every household.”

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the party and the organisation will move together jointly to continue its winning streak.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said under Chaudhary, the party will touch greater heights.