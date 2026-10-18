Woman gives up Wall Street legal career at 34 to camp across American West for a year, best friend questions her decision

A 34-year-old woman quit her Wall Street legal career to spend a year living out of her car and exploring the American West. Her best friend, Erin, was stunned by the decision, asking, “You’re joking, right?” The unconventional move left her worried about losing their 16-year friendship. Woman leaves corporate life to camp across America. (Canva)

How their lives followed similar paths The woman and Erin met during their first year at college, where they were scholarship athletes on a competitive Division I track team. After graduating, both pursued demanding corporate careers in East Coast cities, building their friendship around shared experiences, professional ambitions and similar lifestyles.

“We'd only ever let ourselves be so vulnerable with each other,” she recalled, explaining how she had shared her frustrations about work without discussing the possibility of an entirely different life.

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Her decision to quit her job and live out of a used car unsettled their familiar dynamic. With her savings funding her travels, she could no longer afford many of the activities that had once brought them together.

According to Business Insider, which published her account, she also worried that the distance between their lifestyles could eventually threaten their friendship.

How camping brought them closer Despite her initial scepticism, Erin continued checking in as her friend travelled across the American West. Their conversations became more honest, with the woman sharing experiences she might previously have kept to herself.

On her first night camping alone, she sent Erin a photograph of her tent overlooking the Colorado River and admitted that she was frightened. Despite planning to camp for a year, she had never spent a night outdoors alone before.

Their friendship faced another test when Erin agreed to join her on a backpacking trip through Arizona's Superstition Mountains. While the woman felt comfortable in the wilderness, Erin was less confident, and their contrasting approaches occasionally led to disagreements.

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Yet, the experience revealed something neither had fully acknowledged before. They had always been different people, even when their lives appeared remarkably similar.

Over time, Erin became more open to understanding her friend's choices, while the woman grew more comfortable expressing who she really was. A decade later, their lives still look very different, but Erin remains her anchor.