Yogi: Before 2017, there was no work plan, vision for UP

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party, saying “there was no work plan or vision for development in the state before 2017 as the chief minister at that time used to wake up at 12 noon.”

He was addressing a public meeting at Bangla Bazar’s Katha Park to seek support for BJP candidate, Rajeshwar Singh, a former ED officer, from the Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency in Lucknow.

“Unke liye sabka saath aur kewal Saifai pariwar ka vikas hi thaa (for them it was only development for Saifai family),” he quipped. Saifai is the native place of the Yadav clan led by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, father of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“Before 2017, UP was known for riots, violence and curfew but now it is known for the fabulous ‘Kanwar Yatra’. It’s the new UP of new India as it is free from mafia and terrorism,” said the CM, urging Sarojini Nagar voters to elect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again in Uttar Pradesh for good governance, development and nationalism.

Adityanath said: “Rajeshwar Singh is a son of Lucknow and has come here to serve people by leaving his well-established job. Sarojini Nagar is going to see major development in the years to come as Brahmos missile manufacturing unit will be set up here that will provide jobs to at least 5,000 people. When Brahmos missile will be used by our jawans, Sarojini Nagar’s name will also come in everybody’s mind,” he emphasised.

He said setting up of a state-of-the-art UP State Institute of Forensic Science would prove to be a milestone for speedy disposal of criminal cases.

Pointing towards the illegal constructions by family members of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow’s Dalibagh, Adityanath said: Mafia elements managed to illegally occupy and construct buildings in Lucknow during the previous government’s tenure. But our government got them demolished.”