Data centre will not exhaust Ujani’s water: Sharad Pawar

PUNE: NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday refrained from directly opposing the proposed AI data centre and energy projects near the Ujani dam, saying that introducing artificial intelligence (AI) does not necessarily mean water resources will be exhausted. He stressed that water must be used carefully and said he would gather more information about the proposed projects before commenting further. Ujani dam (HT)

His remarks come days after his grandson and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, along with MP Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil and other leaders, led a road blockade at Madha against the proposed projects, claiming that they would affect agriculture, fishermen and the environment.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati on Sunday, Sharad Pawar said, “AI coming in does not mean that the water will go away. What is important is that water should be used carefully. I will gather information about the project. If any corrections are needed, they should be made.”

Pawar also announced that his family would not celebrate Diwali this year in view of the severe drought situation in parts of Maharashtra.

“I am gathering information about the drought situation. I will visit Madha, Solapur and Dharashiv. Local MLAs and MPs will accompany me and provide details about the situation. Water, fodder and employment are the most urgent requirements in the affected areas,” he said.

Highlighting the severity of the water shortage, Pawar said 139 villages in Solapur district were affected, with 135 tankers being used to supply drinking water. He also referred to 40 wells and 21 borewells being used in the district. Madha taluka alone requires 110 tankers, he said, adding that neighbouring districts were also facing a similar situation.

“I will meet people personally and try to ensure that their immediate needs are addressed. I am confident that the state government will provide assistance if it takes up the matter with the Centre,” he said.

Expressing concern over the increasing demand for water in the Khadakwasala dam project, Pawar said drinking water availability would remain a major challenge in the coming months. He stressed that water from the Khadakwasla and other dams must be used carefully.

“From now until almost June, we will have to be careful about water consumption. We must keep a close watch on the available water stock and ensure its proper use,” he said.

On the demand for financial assistance of ₹5,000 to drought-affected people, Pawar said he had held discussions with leaders in Delhi and the Maharashtra chief minister.

“I have had meetings with the Centre and the chief minister. I am confident that some solution will be found,” he said.

Commenting on the proposed opposition rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi over the issue concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Pawar said the Centre should have taken an urgent decision on the matter. No decision has been taken yet.