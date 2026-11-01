Jailer 2 box office collection day 18: Rajinikanth film refuses to slow down even as it completes 3rd weekend, crosses ₹454 crore
The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It released in theatres on October 15.
Jailer 2 has taken full advantage of its third weekend at the box office without any big releases. This is so because audiences are instead gearing up for the massive release of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend coming up next week on November 5. So, its better for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 in theatres, as it picked up pace and improved its box office pull during the weekend.
Jailer 2 box office update
Jailer 2 already had a bumper first week in theatres. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. It collected ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office on its first day. The film maintained strong collections despite the usual weekday slowdown, taking its India net total to ₹334.35 crore in just its first week of release. However, the film slowed down during the second week and collected ₹95.55 crore at the end of it.
The improvement in collections have started in Saturday, when the film collected ₹9.35 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has now managed to pull ₹9.33 crore. These collections are quite impressive, given that most films aren’t expected to sustain beyond their first week of release, even after receiving favourable reviews. This brings the total domestic box office collection to ₹454.33 crore.
Jailer 2 has already become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The first spot is held by Dhurandhar The Revenge. Jailer 2 will face further heat at the box office with the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana. It hits screens on November 5.
About the film
Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprise their roles from the 2023 hit. It takes forward the story of retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who hides the truth about his son’s death from his family. He also tries to protect them from an idol smuggling gang that’s out for his blood. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprise their cameos as Mathew, Narasimha and Kamdev, Muthu’s allies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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