Jailer 2 box office collection day 18: Rajinikanth film refuses to slow down even as it completes 3rd weekend, crosses ₹454 crore

Jailer 2 has taken full advantage of its third weekend at the box office without any big releases. This is so because audiences are instead gearing up for the massive release of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend coming up next week on November 5. So, its better for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 in theatres, as it picked up pace and improved its box office pull during the weekend. Rajinikanth plays a retired jailer named Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 box office update Jailer 2 already had a bumper first week in theatres. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. It collected ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office on its first day. The film maintained strong collections despite the usual weekday slowdown, taking its India net total to ₹334.35 crore in just its first week of release. However, the film slowed down during the second week and collected ₹95.55 crore at the end of it.

The improvement in collections have started in Saturday, when the film collected ₹9.35 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has now managed to pull ₹9.33 crore. These collections are quite impressive, given that most films aren’t expected to sustain beyond their first week of release, even after receiving favourable reviews. This brings the total domestic box office collection to ₹454.33 crore.

Jailer 2 has already become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The first spot is held by Dhurandhar The Revenge. Jailer 2 will face further heat at the box office with the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana. It hits screens on November 5.