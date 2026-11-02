Yash says viewers will be able to relate with both Rama and Ravana in Ramayana, calls it the right time to showcase Indian film to the world

Yash is excited for audience to see Ramayana , where he takes on the character of Ravana. The actor, who has also co-produced the film, is busy promoting the film with the cast and crew these days. In a new interaction with Today Stars, Yash was seen with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh as they all shared their experience of working on this film.

What Yash said about Ramayana

Talking about Ramayana, Yash said, “The interpretations of Ramayana is different in each state, different in each language. There are many interpretations and the beauty of our culture is that we see the story from everybody's point of view. Through Ravana's eyes also people have tried to depict the story. So, I feel the beauty of this story is very relatable. There are two aspects of it, when we want to achieve something we learn and dedicate ourselves to some skill. When we get it we become very powerful. After that, to maintain it is also important. In this story, Ravana is a learned scholar, musician and a warrior. But there are elements where the decisions that are made have a domino effect. That is beautifully depicted. One can relate to Rama, one can relate to Ravana… but how Rama has handled situations in life, that is something. To show that, we need Ravana.”