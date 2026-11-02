Yash says viewers will be able to relate with both Rama and Ravana in Ramayana, calls it the right time to showcase Indian film to the world
Ramayana will see Yash take on the role of Ravana. The film releases in theatres on November 5.
Yash is excited for audience to see Ramayana, where he takes on the character of Ravana. The actor, who has also co-produced the film, is busy promoting the film with the cast and crew these days. In a new interaction with Today Stars, Yash was seen with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh as they all shared their experience of working on this film.
What Yash said about Ramayana
Talking about Ramayana, Yash said, “The interpretations of Ramayana is different in each state, different in each language. There are many interpretations and the beauty of our culture is that we see the story from everybody's point of view. Through Ravana's eyes also people have tried to depict the story. So, I feel the beauty of this story is very relatable. There are two aspects of it, when we want to achieve something we learn and dedicate ourselves to some skill. When we get it we become very powerful. After that, to maintain it is also important. In this story, Ravana is a learned scholar, musician and a warrior. But there are elements where the decisions that are made have a domino effect. That is beautifully depicted. One can relate to Rama, one can relate to Ravana… but how Rama has handled situations in life, that is something. To show that, we need Ravana.”
Yash went on to add that he decided to co-produce the film because he felt that the story needed the might and support. He said, “This is the right time to show Indian films to the world platform, like Korean cinema is really making a mark, so India deserves it. So we had that vision and everyone came together.”
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The ambitious project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film also stars Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.
The film's first instalment is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release (November 5), with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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