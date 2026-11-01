Heat director Michael Mann hospitalised after accidently shooting himself at a gun range

Legendary American filmmaker Michael Mann was hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a gun range in Los Angeles on Saturday. The news was confirmed after the director's rep released a statement on the incident that took place on Saturday. (L-R) Summer Mann and Michael Mann were recently seen the Los Angeles Premiere of Digger on September 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

About the accident Confirming the incident, Michael Mann’s representatives said, “On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released.” The statement was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmaker's last directorial venture was the 2023 film Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz. The biopic drama follows former racing driver Enzo Ferrari during the summer of 1957 as his automobile empire faces bankruptcy and his personal life implodes.

About his next film Some of his other iconic films include Heat, Thief, Manhunter, Collateral and The Insider. The director is in the process of developing his highly anticipated sequel Heat 2. It will be a follow-up to his 1995 crime drama Heat, which starred Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. The sequel will star Leonardo DiCaprio as Chris Shiherlis and Christian Bale as Vincent Hanna.

The director has adapted the screenplay for the upcoming film from the novel of the same name, which he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner in 2022. The upcoming project will serve as both a prequel and a sequel to the original film. Last year in December, he told The Guardian about the arduous journey of adapting his own work. He said, “I thought OK, 10 weeks, 12 weeks. Instead, it took like 10 months and it was arduous because I wanted the same effect as the novel, which required recombining events to fit within a two-and-a-half-hour timeframe. That selection became agonising to say the least.”