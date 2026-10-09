Yogi directs officials to complete major projects in time-bound manner

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure time-bound completion of major industrial and infrastructure projects. Land acquisition, approvals, tendering and inter-departmental issues should be resolved immediately, he said. CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of implementation of development projects, industrial investment, energy, skill development, labour welfare and public welfare schemes. (File)

Reviewing the progress of implementation of development projects, industrial investment, energy, skill development, labour welfare and public welfare schemes at the 8th high-level meeting of the State Transformation Commission here, Adityanath said, “Major projects should not be confined merely to procedures, but be brought to the ground in a time-bound manner. Obstacles related to land acquisition, approvals, tendering and inter-departmental coordination should be resolved immediately.”

The chief minister was informed that four tenders had been received for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway and the process would be completed in October. For the Farrukhabad, Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link, Jhansi and Jewar Link Expressways, 80% to 91% of land is available. Verification for the Meerut-Haridwar, Vindhya and Vindhya-Purvanchal Spur Expressways has been completed and land acquisition is progressing.

Adityanath directed district magistrates to expedite pending land-related work and called for faster implementation of industrial and logistics projects, including the Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Greater Noida.

During the review of the zero-poverty campaign, he was informed that about nine lakh of 12.50 lakh identified families were eligible for housing, with 30,725 houses sanctioned under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme. He directed officials to ensure eligible families receive all linked benefits.

Adityanath also directed better facilities and cleanliness at mandis, uninterrupted power supply and prompt bill corrections, besides feeder-wise audits to check theft and line losses. He directed regular fire-safety monitoring and valid NOCs for hospitals, medical colleges and hotels. Digital libraries are being established in 11,350 gram panchayats at ₹454 crore.