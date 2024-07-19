Yogi govt constitutes State Capital Region for big push to balanced urban dev
Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Barabanki districts will be part of the State Capital Region with a total area of 27,826 sq km
The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday issued a notification to constitute the much-awaited Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region (UPSCR) on the lines of the National Capital Region to give a boost to balanced urban development in the state capital and its adjoining districts besides decongesting Lucknow.
The UPSCR comprises six districts with a total area of 27,826 sq km with the chief minister as its chairman and the chief secretary as the vice-chairman.
Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Barabanki will be the six districts under the UPSRC jurisdiction, the state government said. Lucknow will be the headquarters.
The UPSCR’s main objective is to negate imbalanced growth and tackle the rapid population influx in Lucknow from adjoining districts. The additional chief secretary, housing and urban planning, will be the chief executive officer (CEO) of UPSCR.
At a later stage, other such regions will also be constituted to ensure their overall development.
LUCKNOW VS BARABANKI: THE CONTREAST
According to the 2011 Census, Lucknow, with an area of 2528 sq km, has a population of 45,89,838. The adjoining Barabanki district spread over 4402 sq km has a population of 32,60,699.
Despite having more land, Barabanki has much less population than Lucknow and people from there want to settle in the state capital due to improved infrastructure and facilities there.
KEY GOAL: TO CHECK WIDENING INVESTMENT GAP
Lucknow received 6.79% of the investment proposals at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in February 2023 but its adjoining districts attracted only 3.77% of the proposals.
The imbalance is due to investors’ district -centric interest in Lucknow as the state capital has far better infrastructure and civic amenities than the districts that will be part of the state capital region.
Owing to the disparity between developed urban centres and backward districts, just five of the state’s 75 districts bagged around 50% of the total investment proposals.
The only way to bring other districts on a par with the state capital is through the state capital region.
MEMBERS OF UPSCR
CM: Chairman
Chief secy: vice-chairman
CEO: Additional CS, housing and urban planning dept
Ex-officio members: Additional CS of finance, law, revenue, planning, urban development, industrial and infrastructure development, Namami Gange, PWD, tourism, forest, rural development, panchayati raj, agriculture, irrigation and transport departments
Divisional commissioners of Lucknow and Ayodhya
DMs of Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Raebareli, Barabanki
Vice -chairman of Lucknow, Unnao-Shuklaganj and Rae Bareli Development Authority
Chief town planner
Maximum five urban planning experts
MD of UP Metro Rail Corporation
Representatives of railways and defence nominated by Central government.
CEO nominated by the state government
THE OBJECTIVES
Planned development in all six districts
Will check exodus of population from adjoining districts to Lucknow
Coordinated development
Other such regions will come up to ensure planned development across the state