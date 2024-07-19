Yogi govt constitutes State Capital Region for big push to balanced urban dev

The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday issued a notification to constitute the much-awaited Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region (UPSCR) on the lines of the National Capital Region to give a boost to balanced urban development in the state capital and its adjoining districts besides decongesting Lucknow. For Representation Only (HT File)

The UPSCR comprises six districts with a total area of 27,826 sq km with the chief minister as its chairman and the chief secretary as the vice-chairman.

Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Barabanki will be the six districts under the UPSRC jurisdiction, the state government said. Lucknow will be the headquarters.

The UPSCR’s main objective is to negate imbalanced growth and tackle the rapid population influx in Lucknow from adjoining districts. The additional chief secretary, housing and urban planning, will be the chief executive officer (CEO) of UPSCR.

At a later stage, other such regions will also be constituted to ensure their overall development.

LUCKNOW VS BARABANKI: THE CONTREAST

According to the 2011 Census, Lucknow, with an area of 2528 sq km, has a population of 45,89,838. The adjoining Barabanki district spread over 4402 sq km has a population of 32,60,699.

Despite having more land, Barabanki has much less population than Lucknow and people from there want to settle in the state capital due to improved infrastructure and facilities there.

KEY GOAL: TO CHECK WIDENING INVESTMENT GAP

Lucknow received 6.79% of the investment proposals at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in February 2023 but its adjoining districts attracted only 3.77% of the proposals.

The imbalance is due to investors’ district -centric interest in Lucknow as the state capital has far better infrastructure and civic amenities than the districts that will be part of the state capital region.

Owing to the disparity between developed urban centres and backward districts, just five of the state’s 75 districts bagged around 50% of the total investment proposals.

The only way to bring other districts on a par with the state capital is through the state capital region.

MEMBERS OF UPSCR

CM: Chairman

Chief secy: vice-chairman

CEO: Additional CS, housing and urban planning dept

Ex-officio members: Additional CS of finance, law, revenue, planning, urban development, industrial and infrastructure development, Namami Gange, PWD, tourism, forest, rural development, panchayati raj, agriculture, irrigation and transport departments

Divisional commissioners of Lucknow and Ayodhya

DMs of Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Raebareli, Barabanki

Vice -chairman of Lucknow, Unnao-Shuklaganj and Rae Bareli Development Authority

Chief town planner

Maximum five urban planning experts

MD of UP Metro Rail Corporation

Representatives of railways and defence nominated by Central government.

CEO nominated by the state government

THE OBJECTIVES

Planned development in all six districts

Will check exodus of population from adjoining districts to Lucknow

Coordinated development

Other such regions will come up to ensure planned development across the state